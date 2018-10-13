Gamecock Lettermen College Football Pick 'em Contest
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
We are pleased to announce a brand new feature on Gamecock Central: The South Carolina Gamecocks Lettermen College Football Pick 'em Contest!
Twenty-two former Gamecock football players are playing for fun and pride, and maybe a small prize for the season-long winner.
We very much appreciate their participation and would like to publicly thank them.
Note: If you're a lettermen and would like to participate next season, please send an email to shoe@gamecockcentral.com.
There are 10 games this week. Please CLICK ON THE FOLLOWING IMAGE to see a larger version of everyone's picks.