Gamecock offense looking to get in rhythm after bye

Exiting the bye week and preparing for a a showdown with SEC rival Florida, wide receiver Josh Vann said that the offense needs to "find it's rhythm again."

The 44-14 loss was the worst performance, statistically speaking, of the season with only 185 yards, 174 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Coming into the Texas A&M game, South Carolina was averaging 348 yards per game, with only one game where they failed to total 300 or more yards.

The Gamecock offense that walked onto Kyle Field two weeks ago looked like an entirely different team.

"We gonna get it back rolling. It was good that we have a bye week, so we can come out the bye week strong," Vann said. "Everyone rested up, everyone is healthy; so we're going to come out this week, play the right way and come out firing."

Vann said that in order for the offense to get back on track they can't dwell on the past few games, rather play like they did to begin the season.

"Just find that rhythm in the offense, where we get rolling," Vann said.

Shane Beamer said it's easy to point fingers and blame position groups like the offensive line for the offensive struggles, but it ultimately comes down to the team as a whole.

"When we're not as efficient offensively as we would like to be, it's on all of us," Beamer said. "So if you asked me that about the running backs, the quarterbacks, the receivers, tight ends, the coaches. None of us have been good enough."

South Carolina's offense has shown flashes of getting into a rhythm just about every game this season, but maintaining it has been the issue. For running back ZaQuandre White personally it's simple, he just needs to run the ball better.

"We just have to execute our plays, make sure we run the ball and no negative yardage," White said.

The Gamecocks currently lead the SEC in turnovers lost with 18, Vann said not taking care of the football and things like negative yardage plays are what hurts the rhythm of the offense the most.

Of the Gamecocks' 151 carries against SEC teams, 33 (21.9 percent) of runs have gone for either no gain or a loss and the Gamecocks are being outscored 119-23 in the first halves of SEC games this year.

Beamer said that despite the way the team played, there were still positives that could be taken away from the loss to Texas A&M.

"We were not good enough against Texas A&M," Beamer said. "But then you also see some things where you realize that's not as terrible as maybe look for four quarters, and I know that's hard to say based on what you look at statistically, I get it."

As for where the offense is headed, everyone that spoke to the media Tuesday says that the team looks to be headed in the right direction.

EJ Jenkins said that while the rhythm comes naturally in games, it's also a mindset that the team needs to have to begin with.

"It's really just a mindset for everybody to have," Jenkins said. "Just linking together, trusting your brother next to you, trusting them to do their job, they trust that we'll do our job and just having that chemistry, building it up to lean on each other for success."

The Gamecock offense will have to get rolling again this week if they want any chance of beating a talented Florida team that will be looking to bounce back after losing to Georgia last week.