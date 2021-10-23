Gamecock offensive line facing big test against A&M rush

Young, a dual-threat quarterback out of high school who has the ability to run, was sacked four times in a loss, a distinct challenge for the more immobile Noland.

Examining a Texas A&M defense he’ll start against Saturday night in College Station, Noland flipped on the film of the Aggies’ upset over Alabama and saw Bryce Young running for his life.

“They do a good job of that stuff. You look at Bryce Young, and he can run like a deer from what I’ve seen on tape, and they still got after him pretty good. We just have to be ready and communicate,” he said. “Just one of those things to get our guys open, whether it’s a match up in one on one or zone. You just have to win. We all have to do our jobs and everything else will take care of itself.”

The Gamecocks are no stranger to facing good defensive fronts—Kentucky and Georgia, specifically—but the Aggies rank up there with them.

Marcus Satterfield mentioned the similarities to Kentucky from a maturity standpoint but the Aggies have been far more productive.

Led by DeMarvin Leal and Michael Clemons, A&M has 107 quarterback pressures this season, 16 behind the top-ranked Bulldogs (Kentucky has 90).

The Aggies are averaging 15.3 pressures per game—just over two behind Georgia and three ahead of Kentucky—and averaging a pressure every 4.8 snaps.

It’ll be a big test for a Gamecock offensive line that’s allowed 68 pressures this season needing to keep Noland upright in his first start in over a month.

“We have to be creative to make sure we’re not letting our offensive line have five one on one blocks each play on third down. We have to make sure they’re getting help, make sure our tackles are getting help,” Satterfield said. “Get the ball early out of his hands so he can get some completions, get some confidence and let the game go and see how it ends up. Let him get in rhythm.”

The Aggies are statistically one of the best pass defenses in the SEC this year, second in the SEC behind Georgia in average quarterback rating against and in yards per pass attempt, both top 25 nationally.

“They have a great scheme. Mike’s going to try and take away the couple things we do really well,” Satterfield said. “We have to be ready for that and be able to combat that and have an answer ourselves and not just go out there blind saying, ‘Well, we can’t do A, B and C I guess we’re screwed.’”

The Gamecock offense has struggled the majority of the season, especially in league play, and will need to keep Noland upright and functioning in a hostile environment Saturday night.

“Pass protection is really the same every week: making sure the quarterback doesn’t get sacked,” ZaQuandre White said. “So with Luke, (Noland), JB, anybody, we don’t want the quarterback getting sacked regardless.”