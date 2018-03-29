GamecockCentral.com

The Gamecocks used shutdown pitching followed by some early offense to take down Tennessee 6-1 Thursday night at Founders Park.

South Carolina hadn't won game one of an SEC series in their last three tries. That changed Thursday night.

The Gamecocks carried a combined no-hitter into the seventh inning but it was broken up on a two-out Evan Russell single through the right side.

Five pitchers combined to give up just one run on two hits, striking out five but walking five as well, two more than their goal of three per game.

Also see: Team notes, recruiting scoop as the Gamecocks finish up spring practice

Tennessee's only run came in the eighth on back-to-back wild pitches from Parker Coyne after Graham Lawson put two on to start the inning with a single and hit-by-pitch.

After missing last week's start with tendinitis, Adam Hill picked right up where he left off.

He threw five no-hit innings on 72 pitches, giving up just four walks and striking out another four batters en route to his third win of the season.

It's the fifth time in his career he'd finish a start giving up no more than one hit, and it's the third time he hasn't allowed a hit.

After a quick scoreless frame from Hill, it wouldn't take South Carolina long to get on the board.

Also see: What Mike Peterson had to say about the BUCK, defensive end competitions

They'd load the bases with two outs in the first inning and Chris Cullen drew a walk to score a run, followed by a two-strike, two-RBI single from Riley Hogan to bust the game open.

Cullen would tack on two more runs in the third, belting a bases-loaded single to center for his second and third RBI of the day.

They'd get another run in the fifth. After an overturned foul ball call put runners on the corners, Jonah Bride scored on a passed ball.

The heart of the order, hitters No. 4 through 7, combined to go 6-for-13 and scored four of the team's six runs Thursday night.

South Carolina didn't have an extra-base hit Thursday night, but put multiple base runners on in three innings, including loading the bases two of those times.

Also see: Observations and notes from practice Thursday

Player of the game: Bride finished going a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs scored and a walk.

Pivotal moment: In the fifth inning, South Carolina was robbed of a hit on what was called a foul ball, but it was reviewed and overturned, giving Hunter Taylor a hit. Jonah Bride moved to third and eventually scored on a passed ball.

Up next: Game two of the series will be Friday night at 7 p.m. with Cody Morris (4-2. 5.04 ERA) getting the start. It will be televised on SEC Network.