Samuel announced earlier this month he’d sit out the team’s bowl game, giving his team a luxury they didn’t’ have last year: time to adjust.

Last year, Deebo Samuel sent the South Carolina offense into chaos three games in when he was lost for the season after breaking his leg. This year, it’s a different story as the Gamecocks prepare to move from the All-SEC receiver.

“We’ve had time to kind of prepare for it. Last year he got hurt week three and it’s like, 'Oh, what are we doing now?'” Bryan Edwards said. “Now we’re kind of preparing for it accordingly.”

That involves using Bryan Edwards a little more in game plan while getting Shi Smith as an outside receiver more and work in other reserve players like Chavis Dawkins and Josh Vann into the rotation.

Jake Bentley said Samuel’s absence left the Gamecock offense “scrambling” last year but they feel better equipped to handle the absence.

Edwards said after practice Thursday almost every receiver is being shuffled around some during preparations for the Belk Bowl playing inside or outside.

For Edwards, who also has an NFL decision looming, he’s played his last game with a teammate he’s spent the better part of three years with.

He sensed Samuel would make that decision to focus on his professional career and can’t blame hit at all.

“It was one of those things that, in the back of my mind, how could I be mad at him? He’s done so much for this university and I’ve seen him go through so many trials and tribulations while working his way back,” Edwards said. “I’m extremely proud of the dude and I can’t wait to see what happens.”

The Gamecocks play Virginia in the Belk Bowl Dec. 29 and will be without Deebo Samuel in both the offensive and return game.

This is the first time at South Carolina a player has opted to sit out of a game, and Bentley said he has the support of the entire team.

“I think selfishly I want him to play but I understand it completely,” Bentley said. “When you see that and the amount of people that support him and how he can change his whole family by his career, you can’t really fault him for that.”