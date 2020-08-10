It's been a long weekend on social media, but a few South Carolina players are trying to push through and make a future for college football this season.

Reports began to surface Sunday afternoon about the Big 10 wanting to postpone the 2020 season and not play football this fall due to the threat of Coronavirus.

Also see: A conversation with quarterback commit Colten Gauthier

It didn't take players long to mobilize and fight to keep football from not happening.

Players from Power 5 schools across the country took to social media to advocate for a season and list a few stipulations to make it safer to play with a few Gamecocks helping lead the charge as well.

Ryan Hilinski was one of the more vocal players, tweeting a graphic saying Power 5 players are united and want to play.

In the graphic, it advocates for establishing uniform health and safety protocols designed to best-protect players in the Power 5.

It also pushes for universities to allow players the chance to opt out while also guaranteeing eligibility to said player.

The final point was to help create "open communication and trust" between players and officials with the end goal to have a college football players association.

Also see: Top 75 wing Julian Phillips gives the latest on his recruitment

Along with Hilinski, a few other Gamecocks took to Twitter to voice their opinions using the hashtag WeWantToPlay.

Among some of the players who posted included freshman linebacker Mohamed Kaba, cornerback Jaycee Horn and wide receiver Dakereon Joyner.

As of right now, South Carolina is slated to start its fall camp Aug. 17 before a 10-game, conference-only season starting Sept. 26.