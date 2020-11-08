Harris was second in the SEC in rushing yards before Saturday’s game so when the Gamecocks passed on 12 of their first 17 plays, it was surprising. They totaled 11 yards on five rushes in the first quarter and just 21 more on another five carries in the second.

Everyone who has watched them knows he’s the biggest reason for any offensive success they have. Texas A&M knew that too.

Kevin Harris has been the MVP of the South Carolina offense through the first five games.

“We certainly didn’t run it well at all. We got whipped up front on offense," Will Muschamp said.

"They were loading the box so we were gonna take our shots deep and that’s what we did and we didn’t hit them. We had a hard time running it as they loaded the box and we got whipped up front. We need to catch the ball, we catch the ball and it’s a different complexion of the game early in the ballgame.”

Those 32 yards in the first thirty minutes are just over half of the 59 first-half yards on the ground South Carolina has averaged in its first five games.

Harris finished with 13 carries for 49 yards for three yards per carry compared to his usual 5.8.

“Until tonight we have run the ball well in most games in situations where we’ve needed to run the ball.” Muschamp said.

It was a little puzzling to see South Carolina throw the ball 12 of their first 17 plays, ultimately finishing throwing 28 times to 25 rush attempts.

Collin Hill completed just eight of his 21 attempts for a rotten 66 yards with two interceptions.

He wasn't helped much either with receivers dropping passes all night, including Jalen Brooks dropping a surefire touchdown early on the first drive that Muschamp said could have changed the entire flow of the game.

Instead, Brooks dropped it and things began to snowball for South Carolina.

“Obviously, you hit the post route early in the game and it’s a total change of the complexion of the game,” Muschamp said. “Another post that goes through Jalen’s hands. We dropped two, one was for a touchdown.”

The Gamecocks have now lost back-to-back games by at least 28 points and are being outscored 100 to 24 against LSU and Texas A&M.

They now have to get ready for an Ole Miss team averaging 38 points per game.

“We’re gonna get back to work. I told our guys we would face some adversity these last two outings and we gotta turn it around," Muschamp said. "We look forward to traveling to Oxford to play Ole Miss. We need to get it turned around.” Muschamp said.