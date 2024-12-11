Published Dec 11, 2024
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: 2025 Schedule Reveal, Portal Notes, New OC and more
Caleb Alexander  •  GamecockScoop
Publisher
Twitter
@GamecockyCaleb
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Alan and Caleb break down a busy first week of December for the Gamecocks.

Podbean

Apple

Spotify

We're also available on iHeartradio and several other podcast apps, just search Gamecock Scoop.