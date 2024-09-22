Advertisement

Staff Picks: Week 4

Staff Picks: Week 4

Staff Picks and viewing guide for Week 4 of the CFB season.

 • Stephen Anderson
STAR POWER: Carolina vs Akron

STAR POWER: Carolina vs Akron

A star comparison between the two teams.

 • Perry McCarty
Shane Beamer Updates Injuries On Carolina Calls (Akron Week)

Shane Beamer Updates Injuries On Carolina Calls (Akron Week)

The latest injury updates from the head coach.

 • Alan Cole
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Previewing SC vs. Akron with Coach McCarty

Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Previewing SC vs. Akron with Coach McCarty

Coach Perry McCarty and Alan break down the Gamecocks matchup with the Akron Zips this Saturday night. 

 • Caleb Alexander
Robby Ashford Continuing To Settle In As Playing Time Increases

Robby Ashford Continuing To Settle In As Playing Time Increases

On Robby Ashford, and why Saturday could be a big opportunity for his development.

 • Alan Cole

Published Sep 22, 2024
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Gamecocks Zap The Zips 50-7
Caleb Alexander  •  GamecockScoop
Alan and Caleb look back at Saturday night's 50-7 win for the Gamecocks and discuss where South Carolina falls on the SEC power rankings heading into the BYE week.

Podbean

Apple

Spotify

We're also available on iHeartradio and several other podcast apps, just search Gamecock Scoop

