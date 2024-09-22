Advertisement
in other news
Shane Beamer Updates Injuries On Carolina Calls (Akron Week)
The latest injury updates from the head coach.
• Alan Cole
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Previewing SC vs. Akron with Coach McCarty
Coach Perry McCarty and Alan break down the Gamecocks matchup with the Akron Zips this Saturday night.
• Caleb Alexander
Robby Ashford Continuing To Settle In As Playing Time Increases
On Robby Ashford, and why Saturday could be a big opportunity for his development.
• Alan Cole
in other news
Shane Beamer Updates Injuries On Carolina Calls (Akron Week)
The latest injury updates from the head coach.
• Alan Cole
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Gamecocks Zap The Zips 50-7
Advertisement
Advertisement