Shane Beamer Shares Information On 'Fantastic' Recruiting Weekend

Shane Beamer Shares Information On 'Fantastic' Recruiting Weekend

Shane Beamer shared some more details on the positive momentum on the recruiting trail.

Premium content
 • Alan Cole
Bangally Kamara Officially Departs Football Program

Bangally Kamara Officially Departs Football Program

Shane Beamer confirmed the first redshirt departure of 2024.

 • Alan Cole
Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 5

Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 5

Stats and highlights from your favorite Professional Gamecocks.

 • Stephen Anderson
Behind The Box Score: Ole Miss

Behind The Box Score: Ole Miss

Diving deeper into the Ole Miss loss, and a season-long trend.

Premium content
 • Alan Cole
South Carolina vs. Oklahoma Kickoff Time On Six-Day Hold

South Carolina vs. Oklahoma Kickoff Time On Six-Day Hold

The start time for the Oklahoma trip is in....kind of.

 • Alan Cole

Published Oct 10, 2024
Gamecock Scoop Podcast: Previewing Tough Road Trip To Tuscaloosa
Default Avatar
Caleb Alexander  •  GamecockScoop
Publisher
Twitter
@GamecockyCaleb
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Alan and Caleb discuss the ins and outs of the #Gamecocks road trip to Tuscaloosa.

Podbean

Apple

Spotify

We're also available on iHeartradio and several other podcast apps, just search Gamecock Scoop





South Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
