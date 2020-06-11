The first Gamecock signee is officially off the board in the MLB Draft.

Lefty pitcher Luke Little was picked No. 117 overall (fourth round) by the Chicago Cubs and marks the first Gamecock commit to be selected in the five-round draft.

Slot value for this pick is $492,700.



Last season at San Jacinto Junior College had a 2.04 ERA in 17 appearances in 35.1 innings with 69 strikeouts 36 walks.

He made headlines over the last few weeks, posting videos where he was throwing 102 and 105 miles per hour on his fastball.

The left-handed pitcher is considered the No. 121 player in the class by Baseball America and PerfectGame has him as the No. 98 overall prospect.

Little signed his NLI last season as part of the 2019 class but opted to stay one more season at San Jac and was finally drafted after this season.



The Gamecocks' have the No. 7 class in the country by PerfectGame.

