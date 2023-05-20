South Carolina fell to the University of Central Florida Knights in their first game of the Tallahassee Regional 6-1.





Emma Sellers was able to score South Carolina’s only run in the bottom of the third off Jordan Fabien’s single. Fabian and Jen Cummings led the Gamecocks with two hits each but it wasn't enough to compete with UCF.





Donnie Gobourne struggled throughout the game on the mound for the Gamecocks. In 5.1 innings pitched she allowed seven hits and six runs with only six strikeouts.





Chloe Evans led the Knights offensively with one run, two hits, and three RBIs to help her team get the victory over South Carolina.





UCF's Sarah Willis pitched a complete game and was able to stop the Gamecock offense allowing only six hits and one run.





The Gamecocks will play Marist College on Saturday, May 20 at 3:30P.M. in a must-win game to survive elimination.



