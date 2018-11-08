The Gamecocks were sparked by their special teams, which was such a big piece of last season’s success, with Deebo Samuel’s 90-yard return touchdown to start the game and are hoping it carries over to this week.

South Carolina waited all season for its special teams unit to finally click on all cylinders. It had come close a few times but wasn’t the dynamic unit it was last year.

“We felt like we were a block away on two returns that we could have broken loose and got loose,” Will Muschamp said after the game. “We got a hat on a hat and when he gets in the open field he’s going to be a hard guy to tackle. There’s no question about that.”

Aside from the kickoff return for a touchdown—Samuel’s SEC record-tying fourth career house call—the special teams unit had five touchbacks, averaged 46.2 yards per punt and Parker White hit both of his field goals.

It was arguably the best all-around special teams performance of the season, something that was a long time coming after nearly breaking a few big returns the last few weeks and plugging away in practice.

“I feel like we practice special teams a lot more than any body else in the country,” A.J. Turner said. “We have to make sure we’re doing our assignments right.”

Now the Gamecocks (5-3, 4-3 SEC) are hoping to continue to build on a solid performance this week when they travel to Florida (noon/ESPN).

Turner said a lot of the success the special teams unit has had is credited to coordinator Coleman Hutzler, who tries to add a few different back up and wrinkles each week.

Hutzler, who’s in charge of the team’s linebackers and special teams, was a Broyles Award finalist last season and Turner said he’s one of his favorite coaches on the team.

“It doesn’t’ matter where you’re from he’s going to play the best guy. He’s also really smart too,” Turner said. “He schemes up the special teams and we have different wrinkles every week. We always have two or three backup things just in case a team tries to throw something new at us.”

Turner, when asked if there are any new wrinkles or trick plays planned this week laughed and said all of those are on “deep lockdown.”

But, he did say the special teams unit has been practicing a variety of those kinds of plays since the season started and thinks those could be effective if called this weekend against Florida.

“There’s definitely been a few times in practice where we’ve gotten trick plays and I’m like, ‘Oh, man. If I got this I know I’m going to score in a game,”’ Turner said. “I think (Hutzler) does a good job of implementing stuff like that, fun stuff to keep us engaged.”