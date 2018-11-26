While the Gamecocks will get a freshman back into the fold against Wofford, they are down a big piece of their starting lineup indefinitely, the team announced Monday night.

Justin Minaya will miss the game against Wofford with a right knee injury and is out indefinitely, according to the team.

While Minaya hadn't made much of an impact so far this season, he started 30 games last year and averaged 7.9 points per game and was one of the team's best defenders.

He missed a one game last year with an injury as well, a loss to Mississippi State.

With him out, it looks like the Gamecocks will get freshman forward Alazno Frink back tonight.

Frink, a three-star prospect, has missed the team's first five games with a knee injury. He was recently cleared and is currently going through warmups with the team before tonight's game.

The Gamecocks will take on Wofford at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network+.