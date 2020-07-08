Baseball America released its top 100 college and high school prospects Wednesday with a handful of Gamecocks making the cut.

The 2020 draft is only a month old but national outlets are already taking an early peak at what's coming next year.

It's never too early to start looking at what comes next for the South Carolina baseball program.

The only Gamecock on the current roster who cracked Baseball America's top 100 college prospects is Thomas Farr, who comes in at No. 87 on the list.

Farr received interest from plenty of MLB teams during this year's draft process, turning down six figures to come back to South Carolina for his repeat junior season.

The right-hander started as a midweek arm before moving to the starting rotation and made two starts on the weekend before the season ended.

In three starts this year he went a perfect 3-0 with a 1.72 ERA with 14 strikeouts, five walks and a batting average against of .113.

South Carolina also had three players committed in the 2021 make the list as well, led by shortstop commit Michael Braswell at No. 37 followed by outfielder Thad Ector at 71 and Cooper Kinney at 87.

All three are considered top 100 prospects my most recruiting services and will continue to get professional attention as the 2021 draft approaches.

Baseball America's top 100 high school prospects are dominated by SEC talent with almost half (49) of the list being committed to SEC schools.

Vanderbilt leads the pack at 10, followed by Florida (8) and LSU (7). Tennessee and Mississippi State each have four with Texas A&M, South Carolina and Ole Miss at three.

The Gamecocks escaped the 2020 draft in an incredibly good position with all but one player getting plucked from their signing class (Luke Little), which means almost all of that top 10 recruiting class coming to campus.

The 2021 class is considered No. 17 nationally by Perfect Game.

Next year's draft format is still up in the air but the MLB has the potential to shorten the draft from 40 rounds to 20 rounds.