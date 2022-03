Gamecock Women Move On To The Elite Eight

The South Carolina Women's Basketball team is still alive in post-season play, and it's down to the final 8. The Gamecocks ended the season for the North Carolina Tarheels with a 69-61 victory on Friday night led by a stellar 4th Quarter from star player Aliyah Boston. Stellar may be even understating it. It's arguably one of the best Women's NCAA Tournament performances of all time. Boston scored all 13 pts in the final quarter for USC. She shot 3-of-4 on FG and made 7-of-8 crucial free-throws down the stretch. She also tacked on 9 rebounds. She almost had a double-double just within that final quarter. Her overall stat line: 28 pts and 22 rebounds, netting her 27th consecutive double-double.

While Boston certainly left her stamp on the game, it was a team effort. UNC came out hot from the floor, but the South Carolina defense settled in by the second quarter, allowing the Gamecocks to take a 39-31 lead into the half. From there, the two teams sort of matched each other. Every time UNC would creep close, South Carolina would find a way to get the lead back to 6 to 10 points or so. Surprisingly, UNC outscored South Carolina in the paint, 32-20, but some clutch shooting from Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson nullified that difference for the Gamecocks.



The Gamecocks now move on to the Elite 8 where they will face cinderella 10-seed Creighton on Sunday evening at 7 pm.