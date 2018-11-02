South Carolina shot poorly in the first half and was occasionally sloppy throughout the game, but a ten-point halftime lead ballooned in the third quarter thanks to a 9-0 run in the opening minutes of the half. South Carolina found its rhythm after that, holding Lander to just 21 second half points.

South Carolina women's basketball took care of business in its exhibition game against Lander, winning 100-62. Playing without three key contributors, the Gamecocks still had seven players score in double figures.

South Carolina played without Alexis Jennings, a returning starter and preseason All-SEC player. Jennings essentially got a vet day to rest some nagging issues. Bianca Cuevas-Moore also did not play as she continues to rehab her torn ACL. Graduate transfer Nelly Perry also got a rest day. Cuevas-Moore and Perry are being counted on to play important roles this season.

With those three out, Dawn Staley's rotations was something of a hodgepodge. The Gamecocks went very small at times, aided by the fact that Lander got just 21 combined minutes from players over six feet tall.

The most intriguing lineup had point guards Tyasha Harris (5-10), Te'a Cooper (5-8), and Destanni Henderson (5-8) on the floor at the same time. What the combination gave up in height, they made up for with speed and quickness. The trio led the Gamecocks in scoring and changed the pace of play on both ends of the court.

"I love positionless basketball," Harris said. "I love running up and down the floor and creating offense from defense."

In her first competitive game in nearly two years, Cooper struggled with her shot early before finding her stroke in the second half. Cooper finished with a game-high 20 points to go with three rebounds, three assists, and four steals.

"I played her a little bit longer so she can knock some of the rust off," Staley said. "She's going to be a good player, but she's got to learn how to play with other people."

Harris finished with 16 points, six rebounds, and four assists, and was more assertive offensively than she has been in the past. Henderson, the jewel of the incoming freshmen, did not disappoint. She had 13 points, six assists, and two steals and repeatedly created plays with her speed.

"I'm used to playing fast," Henderson said. "That style just flows."

The trio's ability to force the tempo helped South Carolina force turnovers (though it caused them to commit some as well). South Carolina average just over seven steals a game last season. It got its seventh steal against Lander less than two minutes into the second quarter, and finished with 17 steals, part of 29 Lander turnovers.

"We want to force the pace a lot more than we have in the past," Staley said. "We've got some really young post players that we don't want our opponents to pick on in the halfcourt."

The biggest question mark this season is how the Gamecocks will hold up in the post without A'ja Wilson. Against the undersized Bearcats, the Gamecocks got strong games from multiple players. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan played well, scoring 11 points, including a three-pointer, grabbed six rebounds, blocked a pair of shots, and had five steals. LaDazhia Williams came off the bench with 11 points and eight rebounds, and freshman Victaria Saxton had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. As a team, the Gamecocks held a 59-31 rebounding edge and 54-22 advantage in points in the paint. But the focus is on Herbert Harrigan, who is maybe the most talented offensive player of the group, but has struggled with consistency, effort, and on Friday night, foul trouble.

"KiKi has been playing a lot better than what she performed tonight," Staley said. "I thought she pressed a little."

Despite scoring 100 points, South Carolina struggled to shoot the ball. It needed 86 shot attempts to reach the century mark, and shot just 42 percent from the floor. It was even worse from three, where South Carolina was only 7-30, 23 percent. Staley called three point shooting South Carolina's "nemesis" and said that it has to get better for this style of play to work. Staley is giving the green light to shoot now, hoping that it will pay off later, or else some of those threes will become drives to the rim.

"We want to shoot the three ball better," she said. "Our players needed to see where they'll be open."

Notes:

The Gamecock starters were Tyasha Harris, Doniyah Cliney, Bianca Jackson, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, and LeLe Grissett. Harris CLiney, and Jackson each started in the same position last year. Herbert Harrigan and Grissett were occasional starters last season, though one will return to the bench to make room for Jennings. LaDazhia Williams replaced Grissett to start the second half. ... The bleachers behind one baseline were pushed back to make room for a pregame event for G-Hive members. The empty backdrop seemed to affect shooters, and both teams shot a lower percentage on that end than on the other end, especially from three. ... Saxton was first off the bench, followed by Cooper, although because of the injuries, not much can be learned about the rotation. ... Freshman forward Elysa Wesolek was the only Gamecock who didn't score. She was the last player into the game, only played seven minutes, and looked overwhelmed at times. Wesolek went 0-4 from three and picked up three fouls. However she did have a rebound, block and steal off an impressive hustle play that will earn her some brownie point.

South Carolina debuted new uniforms. Gone are the sublimated tailfeathers on the side panels. The trim has moved from the collar to the arms, which looks a little odd. Similarly, the trim on the shorts has moved from the waistline to the bottom. ... South Carolina opens the regular season next Sunday, November 11, at Alabama State.