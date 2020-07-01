Will Muschamp and the South Carolina Gamecocks football program inked a quality class for the 2020 cycle that include two five-star prospects in Jordan Burch and Marshawn Lloyd, the first time that has happened in Columbia in years.

GamecockCentral.com released a five-part series - Inside the Class - taking our members behind the scenes of how the class came together. This series, one of the most popular annual features on GamecockCentral.com, is put together by Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell and is the culmination of months of original reporting throughout the cycle.

Already a subscriber of GamecockCentral.com? Thank you for being with us! Click on any of the series links below to revisit the feature!

Do you want to become a Gamecock insider and go behind the scenes on one of the most thrilling classes in history? We have put together a wealth of information and stories that you'll find interesting. Check out a preview of what's inside this five-part series below. As a GamecockCentral.com premium subscriber, you get access to this content, all of our other content on a daily basis, The Insiders Forum, and the ability to ask our staff questions about Carolina sports and recruiting at any time.

If that's not enough, we have a deal that's better than our regular rate, which is already just 27 cents a day for an annual subscription. For a limited time, get half off your first year of an annual subscription with the promo code GAMECOCKS. CLICK HERE if you're ready to get started and enjoy these features along with all our other daily content on GamecockCentral.com.

***

Part I - South Carolina's running back recruiting was a roller coaster ride this cycle, culminating in five-star Marshawn Lloyd, four-star ZaQuandre White, and underrated player Rashad Amos out of Georgia. How did it all come about? What's up with the Tank Bigsby story? We go in-depth on the players at the position South Carolina was involved with and what happened along the way.

Part II - Which Alabama signee did South Carolina nearly steal away late in the process? We also recap several summer camp offers that the staff sent out, address a rumor on a four-star OL that South Carolina was involved with, and dish on big-time talent Eric Shaw's recruitment.

Part III - An in-depth look at how the Gamecocks landed Myrtle Beach's Luke Doty. Did he ever waver after an early pledge? Which other big-name programs tried to get involved here? Plus, more on the "Big 5" that Doty helped put together and the word on Conway's Tonka Hemingway.

Part IV - Insight into how tight end Jaheim Bell backed away from a Florida commitment and ended up with the Gamecocks. More on Carolina's OL class, including beating out Penn State for Jakai Moore, plus a look at the surprising commitment of linebacker Mo Kaba.

BONUS edition: A detailed look back at the Jordan Burch recruitment with Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell. The guys separate fact from fiction, address rumors that came up during the process, and recap the wild ride that was Burch's recruitment - one that went on past the February signing day despite Burch being verbally committed. What happened?

***

*** Learn more about GamecockCentral.com here or read some of the reasons that thousands of other Gamecock fans trust us to answer their questions on Carolina athletics.

*** Get started today with half off an annual subscription to GamecockCentral.com and become a Gamecock insider!

***FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS***

Why would I pay for news on Gamecocks football and recruiting? Can't you just find it for free on Twitter or other websites?

Great question! In short, the answer is we don't think so! The best way to find out is to jump on board and give us a try. If you have any specific questions, please email Chris Clark (clark(at)gamecockcentral.com) and we'll be glad to start the conversation! We think you'll be able to see that the depth and quality of information is excellent and well worth the monthly or annual fee. Our staff conducts original reporting, has a boots on the ground mentality, and a strong track record of accuracy, quality, and customer service. We've been at it since 1998 and we really think you'll like what we have to offer.

If I sign up for an annual subscription, does it auto-renew, and what's the rate?

Our billing system, which runs on the Rivals.com team network platform, does work on an auto-renewal system. The deal we outlined here gives you half off the first year of an annual subscription. That's just 49.95 for an entire year. After that, if you don't cancel (and we really think you'll want to stick around with us for a long time!) your account will auto-renew on an annual basis for just 99.95 for an entire year. That's a little over a quarter a day!

How can I contact GamecockCentral.com if I have a question about the website or its contents?

That's easy - check out our "contact" page and email a staffer. We'll be glad to help you!