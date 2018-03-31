GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina held its annual Garnet and Black spring game at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday which meant it also released its spring superlatives.

Check out the award-winners below:

Joe Morrison Offensive Players of the Spring

OL Sadarius Hutcherson

TE K.C. Crosby

Rex Enright Defensive Players of the Spring

LB T.J. Brunson Rex Enright

BUCK D.J. Wonnum

Jim Carlen Special Teams Players of the Spring

S Steven Montac

CB Keisean Nixon

Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete

LB Spencer Eason-Riddle

Harold White Top GPA

QB Michael Scarnecchia (offense)

DT Kobe Smith (defense)

PK Parker White (special teams)

*** Not a member? Get the inside scoop on Gamecocks' athletics by subscribing to Gamecock Central today ***