GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina held its annual Garnet and Black spring game at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday which meant it also released its spring superlatives.
Check out the award-winners below:
Joe Morrison Offensive Players of the Spring
OL Sadarius Hutcherson
TE K.C. Crosby
Rex Enright Defensive Players of the Spring
LB T.J. Brunson Rex Enright
BUCK D.J. Wonnum
Jim Carlen Special Teams Players of the Spring
S Steven Montac
CB Keisean Nixon
Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete
LB Spencer Eason-Riddle
Harold White Top GPA
QB Michael Scarnecchia (offense)
DT Kobe Smith (defense)
PK Parker White (special teams)
