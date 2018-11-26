The Gamecocks and Tar Heels will kick off the 2019 season in the Belk College Kickoff game on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium.

Less than 24 hours after North Carolina let go of head football coach Larry Fedora, the Tar Heels have re-hired former head coach Mack Brown to try and fix a struggling football program, according to multiple reports.

Game time will be announced in the spring.

Fedora went 45-43 in his seven years at North Carolina, leading the Heels to four straight bowls at one point, but back-to-back 2-9 campaigns led to his dismissal.

Brown returns to the college football coaching ranks after five seasons as a broadcaster with ABC/ESPN.

Brown compiled a record of 69-46-1 during his first stint as North Carolina's head coach from 1987-97. The Har Heels finished in the Top 10 in each of his final two seasons before he left to become Texas' head coach following the 1997 season.

Ticket prices for next season's opener were recently announced with prices for Gamecock Club members starting from $59.

For updates as information becomes available, or for 2019 season ticket information, visit ItsGreatToBeAGamecock.com or call the South Carolina Ticket Office at 800-4SC-FANS.

