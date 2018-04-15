GamecockCentral.com

One of South Carolina's final roster spots is set.

Per multiple reports, the Gamecocks picked up a commitment from three-star point guard TJ Moss today, giving them their third player in the 2018 class.

Also see: The latest on a few high-profile football targets

Moss took an official visit to South Carolina this weekend.

Frank Martin visited Moss, who plays for Findlay Prep in Nevada, last month and got him on campus for a visit soon after.

Also see: Five-star point guard Josiah James updates recruiting

Running point for Findlay, the guard averaged 7.4 points and 6.2 assists per game his senior season.

Moss chose South Carolina over Memphis, Minnesota and Oregon State.

Also see: A few weekend basketball notes

He's the third addition to this year's class, joining combo guard Jermaine Cousinard and forward Alanzo Frink, who both signed last week.