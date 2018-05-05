GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina added the commitment of Dylan Harley Saturday night, with the left-handed pitcher announcing his decision to play at South Carolina via Twitter.

Recently decommitting from Winthrop, Harley visited South Carolina Friday night for a 13-5 win over Ole Miss and committed soon after.

"I fell in love with it," he told GamecockCentral. "I grew up a Gamecock fan so I couldn't imagine myself anywhere else."

Pitching for Cane Bay in Summerville, S.C., Harley had a 1.04 ERA this season and led the state in strikeouts with 111 according to MaxPreps.

He's rated as the No. 6 left-handed pitcher and No. 36 overall prospect in South Carolina for the 2018 class.

Harley's the fourth lefty committed in the 2018 class, joining Julian Bosnic, Cole Ganopulos and Josiah Sightler, who also plays in the outfield.

Growing up a Carolina fan, he said he remembers being 10 years old watching Whit Merrifield's game-winning hit in the College World Series, and now he'll be a piece of the program.

"The tradition that Carolina has as a baseball program is unreal and I can't wait to be a part of it," he said.