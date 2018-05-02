GamecockCentral.com

Former Texas A&M defensive back Nick Harvey will play his final season of eligibility at South Carolina as a graduate transfer, Harvey announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

"After much thought, prayer and consideration, I'm excited to announce that I am going to use my last year of eligibility at the Unversity of South Carolina," Harvey said in the Tweet. "... I can't wait to get to Columbia to see what this season holds!"

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Lancaster, Texas native announced in March his intentions to transfer from A&M and received offers from schools like Auburn, Arizona, Oklahoma State and Tennessee before eventually choosing the Gamecocks.

A former four-star prospect, Harvey started 12 games at cornerback in 2016, leading the Aggies with 10 broken up passes and ranking fourth on the team with 66 tackles. He returned one punt on the season and took it 73 yards for a touchdown before missing all of 2017 with a knee injury.

“Right now, I feel 100 percent,” Harvey told The Eagle. “I feel like it was a tough road, but I feel like everybody goes through it. Justin Dunning is one person that helped me through it because he went through it. Right now, I feel 100 percent and I feel like I’m ready to go.”

Harvey, who could play cornerback, nickelback or safety, will compete for a starting position in a secondary that loses three starters from last season.

The Gamecocks have already added some other immediate help in the form of Rice graduate transfer J.T. Ibe who will also join the team this summer.