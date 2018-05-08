GamecockCentral.com

Former Georgetown point guard Tre Campbell will join the South Carolina men's basketball program as a graduate transfer, Gamecock Central has learned.

"I just committed to South Carolina," Campbell said. "They need a point guard. My relationship with assistant coach Bruce (Shingler) [was important]. I felt comfortable there."

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound senior will be immediately eligible to play for Frank Martin's program in 2018 with one season of eligibility left.

"He a high intensity guy," Campbell said of Martin. "He brings it every day. I can't wait to get started."

Campbell will enroll at South Carolina this summer.

He averaged 3.4 points and 1.3 assists per game as a junior during the 2016-17 season.

But Campbell played in just two of Georgetown’s final eight games after suffering a knee injury when the team’s bus was involved in a traffic accident late that season. While Campbell was enrolled at Georgetown this past season, he was not on the basketball team.

A former three-star prospect, Campbell graduated from Washington, D.C.'s St. John's College High in 2014. Rivals.com ranked him as the No. 126 overall prospect in the class.