South Carolina football went the JUCO route for its latest roster addition, and bolstered its line of scrimmage depth in the process.

Defensive tackle Jerome Simmons, originally a Bamberg, S.C. native committed to play for Shane Beamer's team after taking an official visit the weekend of Dec. 8.

The 6-foot-4, 333 Ib. pound defender had 26 tackles in nine appearances at Highland Community College in Kansas, with one forced fumble and three tackles for loss and an interception. He had simmilar stats the previous season, posting 26 tackles and three tackles for loss in 2022 with 4.5 sacks.

Simmons adds depth to a defensive tackle room that retained its top three players in Alex Huntley, Tonka Hemingway and T.J. Sanders, but lost rotational pieces D'Andre Martin and Felix Hixon to the transfer portal.

