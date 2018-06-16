GamecockCentral.com

Outfielder Andrew Eyster announced his commitment publicly Saturday night, becoming the 20th member of this year's class.

South Carolina added another piece to its 2018 recruiting class with the addition of another junior college bat.

“What excites me the most is being able to compete for a national championship and possibly being able to make it to Omaha,” Eyster told GamecockCentral.

Eyster, who just finished up his first year at Sante Fe College in Florida, committed to South Carolina Friday but waited until Saturday night to announce his commitment.

The outfielder led his team hitting .412 with a team-best 53 RBI and 13 home runs. He was drafted this year in the 32nd round (No. 972 overall) by the Cleveland Indians.

Eyster is the fifth outfielder in this year's class, joining Brady Allen, Joel Brewer, Xavier Bussey and Josiah Sightler.

"I believe South Carolina was the best fit to prepare me for the draft again my junior year," he said.

Sightler is still in negotiations with the Cincinnati Reds after being picked in the 12th round. He still hasn't made a decision on his future.