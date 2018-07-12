GamecockCentral.com

Baseball season might be over with the Gamecocks not playing another competitive game against another opponent until February but the baseball program picked up two big wins Thursday night.

The Gamecocks added two top prospects in the 2020 class about two hours apart.

It started early Thursday night with one of the top outfielders in the country, Josh Shuler announcing his commitment on Twitter before shortstop Lukas Cook doing the same.

Shuler, who was being recruited in two sports before giving up football to focus on baseball, is ranked the 23rd prospect in the 2020 class and the second best in Georgia out of North Gwinnett High School.

Cook was originally committed to Mississippi State but reopened his recruitment recently before ultimately committing to Mark Kingston Thursday night.

PerfectGame rates the Knoxville native as the No. 2 prospect in Tennessee and the No. 23 overall shortstop in the class.

The Gamecocks now have 10 members in their 2020 class, including the top three players from Georgia: pitcher Jackson Phipps, catcher Alek Boychuck and now Shuler.