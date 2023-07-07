Even after adding nine players in the transfer potal, Mark Kingston and Matt Williams needed to do more work on the mound.

After narrowly missing out on Central Connecticut State ace Dominic Niman when he committed to SEC East rival Kentucky on Firday, the Gamecocks did indeed bolster their starting rotation with another mid-major ace.

Former Canisius arm Matt Duffy announced on social media Friday night he will be heading to South Carolina. The right-handed arm spent three seasons with the Griffins, earning an All-MAAC First-Team selection and the MAAC Championship MVP in 2022.

Duffy pitched sparingly as a freshman with just 27 innings for the season, but he flashed his potential with 30 strikeouts and earned a spot in the 2022 starting rotation. He found another gear in his sophomore season, eating up 104 innings and helping the Griffins reach the NCAA Tournament with a conference championship.

The strikeout numbers were again the driving force behind his success, as he fanned 124 batters and had double-digit strikeouts in four outings. He pitched in Coral Gables againt the Miami Hurricanes in the NCAA Tournament, striking out eight batters in four innings with just one walk and four runs allowed.

His 2023 numbers took a slight dip in terms of ERA rising from 3.81 to 4.13, but this was largely due to two starts where he struggled mightily. Duffy allowed 19 of his 37 earned runs for the entire season in just two starts, Mar. 17 at Kent State and Apr. 6 at Morehead State. Outside of those two outings he pitched to a 2.35 ERA and had seven games with double-digit stirkeouts, increasing his puchout rate to an average of 13.2 per nine innings, up from 10.7 in 2022. In total he has 214 2/3 career college innings, immedietely making him one of the most experienced arms on the roster.

