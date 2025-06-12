Gamecocks Add Portal RB With D1 Experience

(Photo by Braeden Botts)

South Carolina has bolstered its backfield depth with the commitment of transfer running back Isaiah Augustave, who announced his decision to join the Gamecocks on Wednesday. The addition provides Shane Beamer's program with another experienced option in what has become a crowded but talented running back room. Augustave's path to South Carolina involved a brief detour through the recruiting process. After entering the transfer portal from Colorado this spring, he initially committed to Virginia before reopening his recruitment in May. His decision to ultimately choose the Gamecocks over other suitors reflects the program's continued ability to attract talent through the portal.

Proven Production at the Power Five Level

Augustave brings immediate credibility to Columbia after a productive 2024 season at Colorado, where he emerged as the Buffaloes' leading rusher. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound back accumulated 394 rushing yards on 85 carries while finding the end zone four times during his lone season in Boulder. The Naples, Florida native's college journey began at Arkansas, where he gained valuable SEC experience as a true freshman in 2023. During his initial campaign with the Razorbacks, Augustave appeared in all 12 games and contributed 202 rushing yards on 35 carries with one touchdown, demonstrating his ability to contribute early in his college career.

Depth Chart Considerations