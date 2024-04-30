South Carolina added an intriguing WR prospect today in FSU Transfer Vandrevius Jacobs. Jacobs is still young, only completing one season in Tallahassee where he caught 3 passes for 60 yards and a TD across 5 games played in 2023. His upside remains uncertain, but he was rated as a 5.8 4-star prospect out of Vero Beach, FL in the 2023 class and had P5 offers across the southeast before signing with Florida State.

Jacobs ended up redshirting for the 2023 season, meaning he arrives in Columbia with 4 years of eligibility remaining as WR Coach Mike Furrey and the Gamecock staff attempt to chisel out his upside in a new location.

During his HS tenure, Jacobs was prolific with 149 catches for 2,320 yards and 31 touchdowns in two seasons at Vero Beach As a senior, he averaged 105.5 yards per game, catching 100 passes for 1,511 yards and 21 touchdowns.

While South Carolina seems to have several veteran options at WR that arrived this spring, including Gage Larvadain, Jared Brown, and Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, Jacobs adds some additional youth with upside that could bring a different element to the WR room when he arrives.