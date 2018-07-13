GamecockCentral.com

Gamecocks add third baseball commit in two days
The Gamecocks added a third piece to their 2020 class in less than 24 hours.
South Carolina picked up the commitment of Magdiel Cotto when the lefty pitcher announced Friday afternoon on Twitter.
Cotto, who plays his high school baseball for Bethel Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is rated as the No. 97 overall lefty in the class.
He’s the team’s third 2020 pickup since last night with two top 100 players—outfielder Josh Shuler and infielder Lukas Cook—committing last night.
Cotto is the 12th member of the class.
Very blessed & honored to say that I’ve committed to further my academic & baseball career at the University of South Carolina! Thank you to God, my family, my teammates & all of the coaches that have helped me along the way for getting me get to where I am today. #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/bgUQfdmWyU— Mag_Cotto (@Cotto_magdiel) July 13, 2018