Gamecocks add two more games with App State to schedule

South Carolina and App State will have at least two more games added on to their contract, according to FBS Schedules.

South Carolina and App State, which already had games scheduled for 2025 and 2027 will play two more in 2033 and 2034 as part of a home-and-home series.

The Gamecocks are scheduled to play at App State in 2025 and host the Mountaineers in 2027 before traveling to App State in 2033 and concluding the series at Williams-Brice the following year.

According the FBS Schedules, South Carolina will play App State $1.95 million for the games in 2025 and 2027.

South Carolina's last matchup with App State came in 2019 when they lost 20-15 at home in Williams-Brice.