Mark Kingston and Monte Lee continue to add to their offense in the transfer portal, pulling in another position player to aid the 2024 roster.

D1Baseball first reported that South Carolina is bringing in Kennedy Jones, a utility player who spent time both in the infield and outfield at UNC-Greensboro. Jones continues the trend of mid-major position players joining the ranks, a tactic South Carolina found success with last season by acquiring Will McGillis in the transfer portal. Jones joins Austin Brinling (North Florida), Zac Morris (VMI), Dalton Reeves (Presbyterian) and Blake Jackson (Charlotte) in the position player ranks to join the Gamecocks this off-season.

Jones ironically started his collegiate career with a series at South Carolina in the opening weekend of the 2022 season. He went 5-for-14 and knocked in three runs across the weekend at Founders Park and never looked back, hitting .367 in his inagural campaign with 11 home runs and 73 runs knocked in. He helped the Spartans reach the NCAA Tournament, where they were the No. 4 seed in the Statesboro Regional after winning their second conference tournament championship in program history.

He followed that up by adding more power in his sophomore season, clubbing 14 home runs in 59 games. The Norfolk native did it all while maintaining that red hot batting average, hitting .355 and recording at least one hit in 47 of those games. Across his two seasons in Greensboro he had at least one hit in 97 out of 116 games and reached base at least once in 102 of those games. Defensively he made serious strides as well, with just one error on 114 chances as a sophomore after six on 90 in 2022.

****************************************************************************************

For updates on South Carolina baseball all throughout the offseason, subscribe to the insider's forum.