GamecockCentral.com

The already hectic life of a college football coach has gotten even more busy with a change to NCAA rules that allows schools to host official visitors in the spring.

South Carolina has already taken full advantage of the rule, hosting two of its committed prospects (Ryan Hilinski and Vincent Murphy) on official visits last weekend with more spring officials on the books for the future.

"It was a lot different," head coach Will Muschamp said earlier this week. "They did a great job. It's just a little different, a little different time frame in what's going on on campus. So we made the proper adjustments. I thought we had a good weekend."

With new adjustments in place, Hilinski offered strong reviews of his official visit experience.

With the early signing period in December already more popular than the traditional February National Signing Day, an accelerated recruiting schedule is a requirement for football programs looking to keep pace with the changes which appear here to stay.

"No. 1 from an academic standpoint, the guys are finishing up their junior years," Muschamp said. "We've accelerated the calendar from an official visit standpoint and you've got some guys that are coming on your campus who still are working through their junior year of high school. There's a lot of projecting going on academically -- that's the first thing you look at."

While spring official visits are new, the spring evaluation period is a tried and true part of any program's recruiting process. That leads to assistant coaches pulling double duty this time of the year, on the road dropping by high schools during the week and back on campus for official visits on the weekend.

"A huge part of our evaluations is how a guy practices and in most states we're recruiting, they have some form of spring practice," Muschamp said. "To be able to evaluate how a young man practices, does he have the skillset we're looking for, sometimes the tape can lie to you. So to be able to watch him practice, how he approaches practice. Football is a developmental game. You've got to enjoy that part of it."

The final piece of the spring recruiting puzzle is to use the time on the road to learn as much as possible about a prospect off the field.

"To be able to get out and talk to high school coaches and talk to principals, to talk to academic counselors about the young man, to get as much information as we can get," Muschamp said. "We gather all of that information and are in constant communication with myself and Matt Lindsey here on campus with our coaches on the road. That's a huge, huge part of what we do."