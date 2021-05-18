Gamecocks allowing full capacity at Founders this weekend

"In working with our medical task force, they have advised our department that it is not necessary to cut back on stadium attendance at this weekend's baseball series," said Tanner. "We look forward to having Founders Park full of Gamecock fans for this important SEC series."

Face coverings are encouraged, but not required outdoors at Founders Park. Face coverings will continue to be required in indoor areas of Founders Park for both fans and working staff except when actively eating or drinking.

Stadium capacity at this weekend's baseball series between Tennessee and South Carolina at Founders Park will be at 100 percent, South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced on Tuesday.

The series between the #21 Gamecocks and the #5 Volunteers starts on Thursday at 7 p.m. and continues with games on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at noon. It is the final scheduled games of the 2021 season with SEC Tournament play starting on May 25. The first two games of the series will be on SEC Network + and the series finale will air on the SEC Network.

Fans will also be allowed to resume normal tailgating activities around the stadium with no COVID-related restrictions. Parking lots will open two hours prior to first pitch and gates to Founders Park will open one hour before first pitch.

Sale of series tickets will begin on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Baseball season ticket holders will be given the first opportunity to purchase Wednesday morning until 11 a.m., with the remaining of the Gamecock Club members scheduled after that time. Any remaining tickets will be made available to the general public Thursday at 10 a.m.

On May 14, South Carolina was named as one of 20 predetermined preliminary-round sites for the 2021 Division I Championship. Of the 20 selected sites, 16 will be chosen to host regional-round games. Based on recent guidance from the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, the NCAA will allow up to 50% fan capacity at these predetermined sites, which will be announced on May 30.