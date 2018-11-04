SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL

One former Gamecock alum is adding another piece of hardware to his trophy case Sunday night.

Jackie Bradley Jr. won the American League Gold Glove, meaning he was the best defensive centerfielder in his league this season, the first time he's won the award.

This comes just a week after he and fellow Gamecock alum Steve Pearce helped the Boston Red Sox to a World Series victory.

Bradley Jr. had a career-best 26 defensive runs saved (min. 1,200 innings) playing centerfield at Fenway Park.

He also had a big postseason being named the ALCS MVP and hitting a game-tying home run in a World Series game that helped the Red Sox win a title in just five games.

Bradley Jr. and Pearce became just the second and third Gamecocks to play in and win a world series, joining Mookie Wilson as the only other Gamecock alum to do that.