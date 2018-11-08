The South Carolina Gamecocks have announced their uniform combination for their SEC finale in Gainesville, FL. The Gamecocks (5-3, 4-3 SEC) will be wearing garnet 'Script Carolina' helmets, white jerseys and black pants.

The Gamecocks last wore this combination during the Brad Scott era and have never worn this combination with the 'Script Carolina' helmets.

South Carolina is coming off of a thrilling 48-44 win at Ole Miss in a game that saw over 1,100 yards of total offense by the two teams. They will be looking to get bowl eligible and finish with a winning SEC record for the second-straight season as they take on the 15th-ranked Florida Gators.

The Gators (6-3, 4-3 SEC) are coming off of two consecutive losses with the most recent a 38-17 drubbing at the hands of Missouri in a sparsely attended home game.

Florida holds a 26-9-3 advantage in the series, though South Carolina has won five of the last eight. The last time these two teams met, the Gamecocks were victorious in a sloppy 28-20 win at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Saturday's game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (88,548) will kickoff at Noon ET and will be televised on ESPN.