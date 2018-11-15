Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-15 18:21:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Gamecocks announce classic uniform combo in patriotic video release

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral.com
@WesMitchellGC
Football/Recruiting Insider


SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina will go with a classic uniform combination Saturday night when it hosts Chattanooga, opting to wear its white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants for Senior Night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks revealed this week's uniforms with a patriotic video and the school with celebrate Military Appreciation Day during halftime of Saturday's game.

The Gamecocks (5-4, 4-4 SEC) host UT-Chattanooga Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

