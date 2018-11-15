Gamecocks announce classic uniform combo in patriotic video release
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
South Carolina will go with a classic uniform combination Saturday night when it hosts Chattanooga, opting to wear its white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants for Senior Night at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Gamecocks revealed this week's uniforms with a patriotic video and the school with celebrate Military Appreciation Day during halftime of Saturday's game.
The Gamecocks (5-4, 4-4 SEC) host UT-Chattanooga Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
Battle Armor 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oXmYV1KGKF— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 16, 2018