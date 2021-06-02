Gamecocks announce regional game one starter

Brett Kerry played it coy Monday afternoon when asked if he will be the game one starter, saying he'd be honored if he was but never saying he would be. Wednesday the Gamecocks confirmed it would indeed be Kerry on the mound Friday afternoon as NCAA Tournament play begins against Virginia at noon (ESPN2). Also see: Scoop, more on hoops visitors and freshmen arrivals “It’d be an honor to be the first one to get to go out and set the tone for the whole regional. It’s going to be a blast playing. It’ll definitely be fun playing teams outside the conference," Kerry said. "The SEC is just filled with great competition and every single weekend is tough. I think a lot of teams in the country are well of. It’ll be a blast playing other teams.”

Photo by Katie Dugan