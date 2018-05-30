GamecockCentral.com

The Gamecocks are going with experience in Friday's regional opening game against Ohio State.

South Carolina will turn to ace Adam Hill against the Buckeyes to face lefty Connor Curlis (7-4, 3.81 ERA) in the first game of the East Carolina regional.

Hill is 7-5 with a 4.08 ERA this season and is the only pitcher in South Carolina's normal weekend rotation with postseason experience.

In his freshman year Hill started one game in the Columbia regional, throwing seven innings and giving up two earned runs in an elimination game against Rhode Island.

The Gamecocks are the No. 2 seed in the regional and will open play against the Buckeyes at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN 2.