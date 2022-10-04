BIRMINGHAM – The Southeastern Conference announced its 30-game baseball schedule for the 2023 season this afternoon (Tuesday, Oct. 4).

The Gamecocks will start the conference slate on the road, heading to Athens, Ga., for a three-game series against Georgia on March 17-19. Carolina opens the home conference schedule against Missouri on March 24-26. Carolina then travels to Mississippi State for the three-game set on March 31-April 2.

Carolina hosts LSU on Easter weekend (April 6-8) and then visits Vanderbilt April 14-16. The Gamecocks host Florida (April 21-23) and Auburn (April 28-30) on back-to-back weekends.

The Gamecocks then have back-to-back road series at Kentucky (May 5-7) and at Arkansas (May 12-14) before ending the regular season with a three-game home series vs. Tennessee (May 18-20).

The SEC Tournament will take place May 23-28 at the Hoover Met.

The SEC weekends could move to Thursday-Saturday due to TV. Those changes will be announced at a later date.

The non-conference portion of the schedule as well as game times and television designations also will be announced at a later date.

Fans can currently renew their season tickets for the 2023 season online here. (LINK) The deadline to renew season tickets is Dec. 2, 2022.

2023 Carolina SEC Schedule

March 17-19 at Georgia

March 24-26 Missouri

March 31-April 2 at Mississippi State

April 6-8 LSU

April 14-16 at Vanderbilt

April 21-23 Florida

April 28-30 Auburn

May 5-7 at Kentucky

May 12-14 at Arkansas

May 18-20 Tennessee

May 23-28 SEC Tournament (at Hoover, Ala.)