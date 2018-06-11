GamecockCentral.com

Now, just one win away from the promised land of the College World Series, the Gamecocks are about as confident as they’ve ever been heading into Monday’s showdown with Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK.—Backed up against the wall, South Carolina responded with one of the biggest offensive outputs of the season to hold off elimination and force a decisive game three Monday against Arkansas.

“We know we’re going to win,” Carlos Cortes said.

Sunday was a step forward for every player on South Carolina’s roster; no one had ever been part of a team that’s won a super regional game and now they’re one win away from Omaha.

No player on the roster has been this close to the College World Series but every last one dreamed of reaching the pinnacle of college baseball when they committed to South Carolina.

“This is what we’ve waited our whole lives for,” LT Tolbert said. “We were getting recruited whenever they won back to back national championships. I know personally that’s why I wanted to come here, to be a part of something like that. Now we have 27 more outs until we get there.”

Despite losing the first game of this weekend’s Super Regional, the Gamecocks battled back and held on to beat the Razorbacks 8-5 Sunday afternoon to force that winner-take-all game.

With their season on the line, they played arguably their best offensive game and now get another shot at taking down the No. 5 overall seed Arkansas Monday at 7 p.m. EDT.

A team that wasn’t expected to make the postseason is now one win away from Omaha.

“We’re excited but we don’t just want to be here,” Justin Row said. “We want to get to the next point. That’s what we’ve been working on since day one of fall practice. When you’re recruited here, that’s what you expect.”

The Gamecocks haven’t named a starter yet but will be up against Razorback right Isaiah Campbell (4-6, 4.17 ERA).

Whoever they start, he’ll be ready and be backed up by an incredibly confident Gamecock group that’s been playing with their backs against the wall for the last seven weeks.

“We have all the confidence in the world. We’re one win away from Omaha. We’re going to go out and lay it on the line tomorrow.”