GamecockCentral.com

But there weren’t any big game plan changes, no sweeping adjustments; players just started doing their jobs better. Which shows one of the biggest issues plaguing the Gamecock defense through four games: inconsistency.

It was a tale of two halves last week in South Carolina’s 14-point loss to Kentucky. After falling down by 21 points in the first half, the Gamecocks responded well defensively in the second half, shutting out the Wildcat offense over the last 30 minutes.

“We try to make this game complex. It’s a real simple game. Some of the simple things we’re not doing very well,” head coach Will Muschamp said. “Going back to doing the simple things well, I address each week things as a football team we need to improve on.”

Also see: Compiling a list of visitors for this weekend's Missouri game

South Carolina has struggled at times defensively, giving up 32.5 points per game in its two losses, both to top 25 teams.

The Gamecocks rank 69th in tackling according to Pro Football Focus and are middle of the pack in the SEC in total defense, including 12th in the conference in rushing defense.

With so many players without a ton of experience in the defense this year, the coaching staff has had to dial back what the Gamecock defense can do during a game and are limited in plays they can run in a game.

“We're at a bare minimum right now as to where we are installation wise as far as giving the offense some issues on game day and what we're carrying into a game,” Muschamp said.

Also see: Insider notes, observations from Thursday's baseball scrimmage

That’s in part due to inexperience—they were replacing five starters defensively—with two of those new starters hadn’t played a game before at South Carolina in Jaycee Horn and J.T. Ibe and also with injuries.

They also had two starters—Aaron Sterling and Sherrod Greene—that played sparingly last season and are still getting their feet wet as starters.

Another thing that could hamper things are some injuries stockpiling on the defensive side of the ball. D.J. Wonnum’s been out since Week 1 with no return likely until after the bye week, Jamyest Williams is limited with a shoulder injury and Eldridge Thompson likely to miss this week’s game against Missouri.

Also see: Matt O'Brien's take on the Mizzou game

Ibe will also miss this week and at least the week after with a knee injury, which could limit what the Gamecocks can do moving forward.

“It's not about what team did what last year; it's about what we can do with this football team this year,” Muschamp said. “We're carrying enough into a game to be successful, I do know that, and to play better.”

*** Current subscribers: To discuss this story, head over to The Insiders Forum, our private, members-only message board!

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!