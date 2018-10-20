Two of the newest Gamecock baseball commitments are from opposite parts of the country but are both ready to get to South Carolina and start trying to win championships.

Jack Reynolds and Vytas Valincius grew up with two different first impressions of South Carolina but are now on track to end up at the same place.

Reynolds, who grew up in Columbia and plays baseball at AC Flora in the 2022 class, easily remembers watching South Carolina win back-to-back national championships and see how the city reacted.

So when the Gamecocks offered, he didn't wait long to commit.

“I picked south Carolina because I fell in love with their campus when I came here and I feel like the coaches are great here. Kingston and Current they talked to me a lot,” Reynolds said. “I grew up here watching it as a kid and just wanted to put on the uniform here.”

Reynolds, who was recruited to South Carolina as an infielder is one of the best shortstops in that 2022 class and popped up on the Gamecocks' radar this summer.

He pitched in the Diamond Prospects Palmetto Games, where the Gamecock coaching staff noticed his defensive abilities and brought him on a visit soon after. Then, once the offer came in, it was hard to turn down his "dream school."

“They told me they were really impressed after Palmetto Games, so that got me hooked," Reynolds said. "This is my dream school, so I said if they offer I’m definitely going to come here.”

Valincius's path is a little different. He said he remembers those two championship teams and joked about rooting against them playing Florida in the 2011 College World Series.

His opinions changed quickly about the program as they started showing a lot of interest last winter. They stayed in contact and watched him play over the summer. Valincius went on a visit, fell in love, and the rest is history.

“Everything," Valincius said about what impressed him on the visit. "The campus was awesome, the field was amazing. I mean the batting cages were awesome too and the dorms were like apartments so that was pretty cool too.”

Valincius is a power-hitting corner infielder in the 2021, saying the coaches really like his offensive ability and his power.

He said he goes up to the plate trying to hit the ball "really hard" and is working this season on his defensive ability and getting faster.

Valincius plays his high school baseball in Illinois so he didn't grow up around the program like Reynolds did, but said he's most excited about getting to Columbia to experience and play at Founders Park.

“I heard it’s like a baseball city, a baseball college," he said. "I’m just really excited to get some wins and go down to the College World Series."

