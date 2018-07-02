GamecockCentral.com

Gamecocks baseball lands 2021 commit
Summerville (S.C.) class of 2021 standout Cole Messina committed to South Carolina Monday afternoon, news that he confirmed on his Twitter account.
"Playing for the SEC has always been my dream and Coach (Mark) Kingston and Coach (Mike) Current have both made me feel like I can really contribute to the program," Messina said. "I’m looking forward the opportunity."
Listed as a 6-foot, 205-pound catcher prospect by Dynamic Baseball, Messina follows in the footsteps of Summerville standouts like T.J. Hopkins and Sawyer Bridges who are also a part of the Carolina program.
2021 C Cole Messina @TheCanesBB National 2021, Summerville HS (SC) product w strong 6’ 205 lb frame shows serious pop. Generates good bat speed w feel for barrel. Smokes this ball over CF head for RBI 2B #DynamicUVA pic.twitter.com/YcvLL75esl— Dynamic Baseball (@DynamicBaseball) July 1, 2018