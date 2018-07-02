GamecockCentral.com

Summerville (S.C.) class of 2021 standout Cole Messina committed to South Carolina Monday afternoon, news that he confirmed on his Twitter account.

"Playing for the SEC has always been my dream and Coach (Mark) Kingston and Coach (Mike) Current have both made me feel like I can really contribute to the program," Messina said. "I’m looking forward the opportunity."

Listed as a 6-foot, 205-pound catcher prospect by Dynamic Baseball, Messina follows in the footsteps of Summerville standouts like T.J. Hopkins and Sawyer Bridges who are also a part of the Carolina program.