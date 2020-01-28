News More News
Atlanta (Georgia) Marist offensive lineman Steven Nahmias entered Saturday's junior day visit to South Carolina without a major scholarship offer.

That changed when Eric Wolford extended one on behalf of the Gamecocks.

Atlanta (Georgia) Marist offensive lineman Steven Nahmias now has an offer from the Gamecock football program
