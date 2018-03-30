GamecockCentral.com

It marks the end of 10 straight conference series losses, dating back to the end of March last year.

The Gamecocks won their first SEC series in their last 11 tries, taking down Tennessee 6-2 Friday night at Founders Park.

Eddy Demurias finished off the game striking out the last batter, and the Gamecocks all huddled up, high-fiving each other and celebrating a feeling they hadn’t felt in over a year.

“I think it was just a matter of time before we started breaking out,” Carlos Cortes said. “I don’t think it’s a relief off our shoulders—I don’t think anybody was thinking about it until we actually won it. That was the first time I honestly heard it. I think it was just a matter of time.”

The Gamecocks (16-11, 3-5 SEC) are now 3-0 this week and go for the sweep Saturday over the Vols. The last SEC sweep came last season, also against Tennessee to open the conference slate.

“We wanted to win this series for this year. Last year is last year—this year is this year,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “I just think we want to win, period. This was a game we came to try and win and win the series for this year’s team, period.”

After a rough outing last weekend that saw Cody Morris give up career highs in runs (6) and hits (11), he responded in a major way Friday.

He threw six innings, giving up just one run, an RBI groundout in the fourth, and striking out five to just one walk. The four hits surrendered were tied for the lowest Morris (5-2, 4.46 ERA) had given up in an SEC outing over this season.

“I didn’t change anything mechanically,” Morris said. “I was just trying to compete in the zone better and locate my fastball. I think I located it down better today.”

Morris would get the run support he needed thanks to three solo home runs from the Gamecock offense.

Carlos Cortes started the scoring in the fourth inning, belting a solo homer to right field, his second blast in five games.

Cortes drove in another run in the sixth inning on a RBI single and finished his night tying his career high with three hits and driving in two runs. It was his first multi-hit day in SEC play this year.

“I’m starting to take advantage of balls in the zone and looking to punish balls and taking advantage of pitches I can handle,” he said.

It was his sixth of the season, good for second-best on the team behind Jacob Olson who also homered Friday night. Danny Blair was the other homer in the game, launching his first of the season to right field.

Down three of their best hitters, the Gamecocks rattled off their second-most runs (6) and hits (12) in SEC play. LT Tolbert had his eighth multi-hit night while Jonah Bride had his sixth of the year and second this week.

“I really would love to see this team hit with all cylinders, stay healthy and get all the guys going like that,” Kingston said. “Because I think we could hold our own.”

After going winless in four games last week, the Gamecocks are looking for a clean sweep of a four-game week for the first time since March 16-20 in 2016.

“We’ve been working really hard and trying to stay positive,” Morris said. “I mean we have a lot of confidence right now and it’s definitely good going into tomorrow.”

Player of the game: Carlos Cortes finished tying a career-high with three hits and hit a home run.

Pivotal moment: Coming in for John Gilreath, Parker Coyne inherited two runners on with one out but got out of the jam to keep it, then, a three-run lead. South Carolina would pad its lead with two more runs in the bottom of the inning.

Up next: South Carolina goes for the sweep at 2 p.m. Saturday with Ridge Chapman (1-3, 3.68 ERA) getting the start. Saturday's game will air on the SEC Network.