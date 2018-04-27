GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina fell behind seven runs early to Vanderbilt but scored eight answered to sink the Commodores 8-7 on Friday night behind a quick offensive explosion and lights-out bullpen pitching.

NASHVILLE, TENN.—Like their last SEC game, the Gamecocks found themselves in a big hole early. But, just like their last game, they found a way to pull out a win against a top 25 team.

The win pushes the Gamecocks (25-17, 10-9 SEC) win streak to five games—the second longest of the season—and gives them their second-straight come-from-behind win over an SEC team after trailing LSU 6-0 on Sunday.

It’s also the fourth-straight SEC win, tying the longest since winning four in a row to end the 2016 regular season.

“I don’t think we’re ever out of it with our offense,” said Justin Row, who went 3-for-5 with three doubles. “We can get going like this, and once we get rolling it’s pretty hard to stop us. We’ve shown that.”

After being baffled for four innings by starter Drake Fellows and down seven runs, the Gamecocks scored eight over two innings to take the lead and never look back.

It started innocently enough with back-to-back RBI singles from TJ Hopkins and Carlos Cortes in the fifth before a six-run sixth inning that saw 11 Gamecocks go to bat.

Hunter Taylor followed up a Jacob Olson bases-loaded walk with a sacrifice fly before Hopkins' second RBI single of the day.

After Cortes was hit by a pitch to re-load the bases, LT Tolbert tied the game on a two-out, two-RBI single to right field with the lead coming on the next play.

With runners at the corners, Tolbert purposely got himself caught in a rundown between first and second and was able to extend the play long enough for Cortes to reach home on the delayed steal to make it 8-7 Gamecocks. Tolbert also avoided the tag attempt and safely made it back to first on the play.

“Once I saw that he was throwing up to try to get me out, I pulled up to try and give him a little bit of time,” Tolbert said. “I thought he scored by the time I got to first base.”

After getting the lead, it was the Gamecock bullpen that settled things down, pitching 6.1 scoreless innings to shutdown the Commodore lineup the rest of the way.

Vanderbilt, which put up seven runs on eight hits over the first three innings off starter Logan Chapman, didn’t have a hit the rest of the game and had just two baserunners, both reaching on walks.

The combination of TJ Shook, Eddy Demurias and Sawyer Bridges combined to strike out six and not allow a run.

“They were so good,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “They all did what you asked them to do, and that’s what good teams do. Guys know what their role is, and they come in and execute their role you have a chance to win.”

Shook (2-0) picked up the win while Bridges, who pitched a perfect ninth, notched his fourth save of the year.

For Shook, he tied a career-high with 3.1 innings pitched and struck out a career-high five batters.

“My off-speed was working really well, my curveball felt really good coming out the hand,” he said. “The changeup was a little wild but it was good.”

The Gamecocks have now won five straight and are outscoring opponents 48-19 over that stretch. They’ve also notched double-digit hits in all five games.

“I think (confidence is) growing, I don’t think there’s any question about that. That’s five good games in a row now offensively,” Kingston said. “We talk about you needing confidence and you need toughness to win. I think we had both of those tonight.”

Player of the game: TJ Shook came in and settled the game down, not giving up a run in over three no-hit innings. He picks up his second win of the year.

Pivotal moment: After starting the game 0-for-3, LT Tolbert's two-out, two-strike, two-RBI single up the middle tied the game 7-7 in the sixth inning.

Up next: The Gamecocks try and take the series Saturday at 3 p.m. EST on SEC Network Plus. Adam Hill is scheduled to start.