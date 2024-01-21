It was over before it started in College Station.

No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball scored the first 15 points of the game on the road at Texas A&M, exploding for a 99-64 win against an opponent which entered the game 11-0 at home this season.

Four of South Carolina's (17-0, 5-0 SEC) five starters scored in the first 2:16, and it took Texas A&M (14-4, 2-3 SEC) over half the first quarter to finally get on the scoreboard in the rout. The Gamecocks have now won 67 consecutive regular season games dating back to the 2021-22 regular season, and will face their biggest test of the regular season next time out when they travel to No. 10 LSU on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

But in the final tune-up before the showdown, South Carolina's depth showed why it is still the top-ranked team in the nation.

Five players scored in double-figures, led by 21 points for freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley. She scored 13 points in the first half including a deep buzzer-beater as time expired on the second quarter, and moved past her previous career-high of 18 with a pair of fourth quarter free throws.

"She was confident," Dawn Staley said post-game. "When a player is confident, some magical things can happen. I think she probably wasn't as confident the last couple of games that we played. We watched film and we showed her, and good players can make the adjustment."

Sania Feagin also had the offensive day of her career, scoring 15 points and doing it in all facets. She had her typical array of post moves against an overmatched front line, but also knocked down mid-range jumpers and even splashed a 3-pointer in the third quarter, her first one from beyond the arc all season. Kamilla Cardoso's 10th double-double of the season and fourth in five SEC contests accounted for most of the rest of the interior presence while Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins worked through foul trouble; Cardoso finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

"We've got a lot of depth," Staley said. "We've got a lot of post depth. Not a whole lot of guard depth, but we've got a lot of post depth. They're the keys to our success."

Kitts did get to 13 points and secured a double-double with her 10th rebound on the final possession of the game, joining Fulwiley, Feagin, Cardoso and Te-Hina Paopao as the double-digit scorers for the Gamecocks.

But for all the good vibes coming out of yet another dominant win, there was one discouraging note. Freshman guard Tessa Johnson went down awkwardly while going for a rebound early in the second quarter, and immedietely limped down the court. A quick Staley timeout got her out of the game, and Johnson did not return to the court.

She spent the second half on the bench in street clothes with a boot on her left foot.

Staley called it a "lower leg injury" post-game, but did not offer any further update or timeline of her status.

"We're going to evaluate her and make sure she's able to rock and roll," she said.

