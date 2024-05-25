HOOVER, Ala. — The calming clutches of normalcy spiraled away into anarchy.

South Carolina baseball tied the record for the largest lead in SEC Tournament history and the mark for most errors by one team in an SEC Tournament all in one go, a catastrophic meltdown against LSU in the semifinals where an 8-0 lead turned into a 12-11 loss in extra innings.

“I don't know why every time we play LSU, it gets crazier and crazier and crazier,” South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston said. “But that seems to be the trend.”

South Carolina (36-23) actually took an 11-10 lead in the top of the 10th in highly controversial fashion. With runners on the corners and two outs and Parker Noland at the plate facing LSU’s (40-20) Griffin Herring, Blake Jackson on third base broke for home plate on what appeared to be a straight steal attempt. He was called out to end the inning.

Then all hell broke loose.

Kingston questioned the umpires, thinking something might have been amiss on the play. They talked, debated and pondered for over 10 minutes.

By the time the dust settled Herring had been called for a balk, LSU catcher Brady Neal also received a simultaneous catcher’s interference call. It allowed the go-ahead run to score, LSU head coach Jay Johnson argued and was promptly ejected, and South Carolina had the lead in the most impossible circumstances imaginable.

"All of that is 100 percent by the rule book," SEC umpiring coordinator Paul Guillie said in a post-game statement. "The ball becomes dead. The batter shall be awarded first base on the interference. The run scores, and the other runners, which is a runner on first, advances to second base."

But two batters later, it was over. South Carolina had Garrett Gainey on the mound trying to close out the game, but with a 3-2 count against lead-off hitter Hayden Travinski, he did not get a pitch off in time.

Pitch clock violation, automatic ball, walk.

Steven Milam followed it up by popping what proved to be the final pitch for South Carolina across its five-day stay in Hoover, a two-run home run over the wall in left-center field to send LSU to a miraculous victory.

Miraculous, but strongly aided by the Gamecocks.

Defense continued to be the biggest letdown for South Carolina, and it finally led to the biggest possible blow just an inning earlier. In spite of everything on the mound letting an 8-0 lead slip, the Gamecocks still took a 10-9 lead to the ninth inning for the second time in 48 hours against the Tigers. Three outs away for the championship game, and from everything else simply becoming a footnote.

But after LSU’s Ethan Frey led off the frame with a double, Alex Milazzo tried to lay down a bunt.

Lee Ellis, the emergency third baseman who was only even in the game because Talmadge LeCroy misplayed two routine plays in a six-run fourth inning for the Tigers, fielded it. Shortstop Will Tippett did not cover third base behind him, meaning there was no chance to get the lead runner.

After looking behind to see a vacant third base, it meant he had less time to throw for the out at first. He rushed his throw across, and sailed it well over the bag.

Tie game, lead gone, disaster cemented.

"We've got to dig into it," Kingston said about the defense struggles. "We've got to talk to our players, communicate a little bit, ask them as we get to a regional, is there anything we can do to help get you more ready."

South Carolina shot out to an 8-0 lead in the fourth inning, memories which feel like they were months and years ago in the wake of how the late inning drama unfolded.

LeCroy’s second inning sacrifice fly started the lengthy list of scoring plays, and Dalton Reeves added his second key home run of the weekend an inning later. The catcher’s three-run home run followed up his grand slam in Tuesday’s opener as key third inning blows, and extended the lead to 4-0. One inning later South Carolina doubled it by sending eight batters to the plate in a four-run frame.

Eight runs up, but only as long as the eight defenders would allow it.

Technically the official scoring in Hoover only charged South Carolina with one error in the fourth inning — a Kennedy Jones misplay in left field — but two key mistakes by LeCroy both with two outs opened the door for LSU’s rally. It led to four tough luck runs charged against Roman Kimball after his strongest starting outing in months, and turned what should have been a routine day into something further down the opposite end of that spectrum than perhaps any in tournament history.

It was a game so bewildering and an ending so unfathomable, Kingston just reached the one conclusion he could.

"[Retired college baseball coach] Augie Garrido said it a long time ago and no truer words have ever been spoken: This game was designed to break your heart," he said. "It broke our heart today again, but also if you survive it, if you thrive in it, it will make you such a better person moving forward."

The Gamecocks will learn their NCAA Tournament destination and opponents in Monday’s noon selection show.

***************************************************************************

Want 2 months free on your Rivals subscription? Refer a friend and they'll get 50% off their first year while you get 2 months free, and the best part? You can do it as many times as you want. Just use your custom referral link on your subscriptions page (linked above).